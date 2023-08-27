Smash-and-grab thieves ransacked a Macy’s store in Los Angeles on Thursday.

A disturbing trend of ‘smash and grabs’ is plaguing Democrat-run California.

Nine masked men in their early twenties entered a Macy’s in Sherman Oaks at the Westfield Fashion Square, filled up trashbags with merchandise and ran off quickly.

ABC 7:

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) — A flash mob struck a Macy’s department store in Sherman Oaks on Thursday afternoon in a dramatic robbery that was captured on video. The incident at Westfield Fashion Square was only the latest in a series of organized robberies, many of them recorded by bystanders, that have plagued Southern California retailers. Thursday’s theft occurred just after 12:30 p.m. and involved nine masked males who filled bags with stolen merchandise before running out of the store at 14000 Riverside Drive. All of the suspects, described as being in their early 20s, wore hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored clothing. They fled the scene in two cars — a silver or gold Honda and a black Ford Fusion.

Video:

Leftist Democrat policies have helped make this a common reality. Just recently there was a previous smash and grab in Los Angeles.

A Nordstrom store in the Topanga Mall in Los Angeles was ransacked by a flash mob of looters on Saturday, August 12th, who targeted high-end attire. Security guards were reportedly attacked with bear spray by the looters. Mayor Karen Bass (D) called the robbery “absolutely unacceptable.”

Los Angeles police report the robbers stole an estimated $60,000 to $100,000 worth of merchandise in the smash-and-grab attack.

Earlier this year, Nordstrom was forced to close stores in downtown San Francisco due to high crime and lack of law enforcement thanks to Democrat policies and no cash bail.