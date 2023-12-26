A young and rising stand-up comedian named Neel Nanda has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 32.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Deadline reports:

Neel Nanda Dies: Comedian Who Appeared On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, Comedy Central Was 32 Neel Nanda, a stand-up comedian perhaps best known for his appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, has died, his manager Greg Weiss confirmed to Deadline. The cause of death is not immediately known. He was 32. “I [am] deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person,” Weiss said in a statement. “He had the world in front of him,” Weiss added, noting he was fully booked with appearances throughout January and February. The Port Comedy Club in Baltimore was among the first to pay tribute to Nanda on social media. “It is with a very heavy heart we say goodbye to comedy great, Neel Nanda,” reps for The Port Comedy Club posted Saturday on Instagram. “Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Rest in Peace Neel,” adding “Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon.” Born in Atlanta, GA to Indian immigrant parents, Nanda’s interest in comedy began as a young child, he told VC Reporter in a 2018 interview. He told the publication he would watch Comedy Central in middle school with a notebook in hand, writing down his favorite jokes, which he would retell at school.

Nanda was apparently pro-vaccine.

Pro-COVID vaccineer Neel Nanda #DiedSuddenly this weekend, my, but THAT list keeps getting longer and longer. Hope you’re not on it. https://t.co/KX2craZtJn — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) December 25, 2023

He also had some fairly typical progressive views about his fellow Americans.

Wyoming almost rhymes with Whites Only — Neel Nanda (@neelnanda) December 29, 2022

It’s sad to see someone pass away so young. Prayers to his family and friends.

