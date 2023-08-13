During a recent appearance on the Hannity show, Ted Cruz said that if Joe Biden is guilty of taking bribes that he should be removed from office and go to prison.

He bashed Democrats and the national media for downplaying or even covering up Biden’s corruption.

It’s refreshing to hear a Republican telling it like it is.

Transcript via Breitbart News:

Legally, I see every single day the evidence is growing and growing and growing, and we’re also seeing — you just played a minute ago, Jake Tapper and Elizabeth Warren, neither the corporate media nor any congressional Democrat cares at all whether the president of the United States received millions of dollars of bribes from foreign nationals. Even that little exchange there where Jake Tapper asked, well, gosh, you know, it was sort of influence peddling, and isn’t that bothersome? No, those are not the allegations, Jake. You’re a journalist, or you’re supposed to be. The allegations are bribery, that it wasn’t just Hunter selling access. It was Hunter selling official favors from his father Joe Biden… We know the quo happened. The only question was, did the quid happen? Did they pay $10 million for him to do so? If so, Joe Biden is guilty of bribery. Hunter is guilty of selling bribes, selling official favors from his father. And if that is the case, Joe Biden should be impeached. He should be removed from office. He should be prosecuted, and he should go to prison, and he should share a cell with Hunter for corrupting the government of the United States.

Here’s the video:

If Joe Biden took millions for official action, Hunter Biden would be guilty of selling bribes & official favors from his father. If that is the case, Joe Biden should be impeached & removed from office, prosecuted, go to prison, & share a cell with Hunter for corruption. pic.twitter.com/LpUTDB0BGl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 11, 2023

Cruz nailed it. Did you notice the applause from the audience at the end?