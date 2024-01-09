President Trump on Monday moved to dismiss Fulton County DA Fani Willis’s RICO case against him on presidential immunity claims.
In August Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.
A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.
Trump is using the presidential immunity argument in the other cases against him.
Trump’s attorneys also filed a motion to dismiss the case and argued that Trump has immunity based on his acquittal in the Senate after his second impeachment related to January 6.
“President Trump has filed three persuasive, meritorious pretrial motions seeking a complete dismissal of the indictment and thus an end to the Fulton County District Attorney’s politically-based prosecution,” Trump attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement.
Excerpt from NBC News:
Former President Donald Trump is moving to have the election interference charges against him in Georgia thrown out, arguing he’s protected by presidential immunity.
“The indictment is barred by presidential immunity and should be dismissed with prejudice,” the Fulton County Superior Court filing Monday said, arguing “the power to indict a current or former President for official acts does not exist.”
Prosecutors have argued that Trump was acting outside the scope of his duties when he pressured officials in the state to reject the 2020 election results in the state, which Joe Biden won.
Trump also filed two other motions to dismiss the case on Monday, one arguing the charges violate his rights to due process and the other contending it exposes him to double jeopardy.