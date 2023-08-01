Former President Donald Trump has predicted that he may soon face another indictment to distract from the explosive testimony of Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business partner at Rosemont Seneca.

Archer is currently facing one year in prison on unrelated charges, and appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to testify on against the Biden crime family.

Archer disclosed that while serving as Vice President, Joe Biden was part of more than 20 phone calls with Hunter’s business associates. He also stated that the ‘Biden brand’ was instrumental in preventing the Ukrainian Natural Gas Company, Burisma Holdings, from going bankrupt.

Archer shared with lawmakers that Hunter Biden was pressured by Burisma to intervene with the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company for corruption.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin had been probing Burisma and its CEO Mykola Zlochevsky for corruption when his investigation led to several properties and vehicles owned by the oligarch being seized. In response, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine, and Shokin was fired a month later. Joe Biden openly bragged about this move in 2018.

Devon Archer told Congress that Burisma execs, including Hunter Biden, Mykola Zlochevsky and Vadym Pozharski, convened a meeting and ‘called DC’ to get Viktor Shokin fired.

A few days later Joe Biden forced Ukrainian officials to fire Viktor Shokin, or else!

In addition, Archer testified that Joe Biden had a meeting with Yelena Baturina, Russia’s billionaire, who later invested $40 million into Hunter Biden’s real estate ventures and also paid him $3.5 million in consulting fees.

Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of a corrupt Moscow mayor, was left off of Biden’s Sanctions list.

Responding to the damning information brought forth by Archer, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to voice his reaction and predicted another indictment against himself in order to distract the public from the Biden scandal.

“Wow! “Crooked Joe Biden was on dozen’s of calls with Hunter’s Business Associates. He lied, said he didn’t know anything about his son’s business. Demanded the Ukrainian prosecutor be fired, immediately.” Laura Ingraham, FoxNews. “This is AMAZINGLY CORRUPT BEHAVIOR,” Mollie Hemingway. This is really bad news for Biden, which means I will probably be Indicted again, soon, in order to kill the News Cycle!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” Trump wrote.

Last week Special Counsel Jack Smith hit Trump with a superseding indictment in the classified documents case and accused the former president of being a part of a scheme to delete Mar-a-Lago security tapes.

Trump was charged with three new counts, including one count for willful retention of national defense information related to a document he allegedly showed staffers at his Bedminster golf club.

Smith also charged a third defendant in Trump’s classified documents case on Thursday.