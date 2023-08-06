President Donald Trump unloaded on former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in a post on Truth Social Sunday morning, calling her a “Wicked Witch” and sympathizing with her husband Paul Pelosi over his being married to her.



File screen image.

Trump was responding to Pelosi’s comment made on MSNBC Friday saying he looked like a “scared puppy” as he arrived for his arraignment in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

“To see the President of the United States be arraigned, was interesting to see Mr. Dunn talk about how it felt for him in the courtroom. When, I wasn’t in the courtroom of course, but when I saw his coming out of his car and this and that, I saw a scared puppy. He looked very, very, very, um, concerned about the fate. Look it, that, I didn’t see any bravado or confidence or anything like that. He knows, he knows the truth that he lost the election and now he’s got to face the music.”

“A scared puppy” Speaker Emerita Pelosi tells @mitchellreports⁩ what she saw in Trump at his arraignment “Didn’t see any bravado” “He’s got to face the music” pic.twitter.com/Pd9nAjVMob — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 4, 2023

“I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. “I saw a scared puppy,” she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that. I wasn’t “scared.” Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”

Nancy Pelosi has deep psychological issues with Trump, likely because he is a man she cannot dominate and control. Pelosi led two bogus impeachments of Trump and infamously tore up a copy of his State of the Union address as he stood in front of her addressing Congress in 2020.

Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely injured in a bizarre incident at the couple’s San Francisco home last October. That was preceded by a drunk driving arrest in May 2022. In both cases, Nancy Pelosi was on the other side of the country, far away from her troubled husband.