Former Trump White House lawyer Stefan Passantino sued crooked prosecutor Andrew Weissmann for defamation over a tweet claiming that Passantino “coached” January 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson to lie under oath.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in DC. Passantino is seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

Recall that Cassidy Hutchinson falsely testified Trump lunged at a Secret Service Agent on January 6.

Cassidy Hutchinson said Trump got into “the beast” after his speech at the Ellipse on January 6 with the belief that he would be driven to the Capitol.

According to Hutchinson, who received this information from Tony Ornato, the Assistant Director for the Secret Service, Trump grew angry after he was informed that he was being driven back to the West Wing.

According to Ornato, Trump shouted, “I’m the f*cking president! Take me up to the Capitol now!”

Hutchinson alleged that at this point Trump reached up to the driver, grabbed the steering wheel, and tried to commandeer the presidential limo.

Cassidy Hutchinson testified that her lawyer, Passantino, told her prior to her testimony before the January 6 Committee: “The less you remember, the better.”

However, Hutchinson told the January 6 Committee during testimony that Stefan Passantino never told her to lie.

“I just want to make sure that I make it clear that he didn’t say, ‘I want you to lie and say that you don’t recall on these things when I know you recall,’” Hutchinson said. “He didn’t tell me to lie. He told me not to lie.”

On September 15, Weissmann claimed in a tweet that Hutchinson’s lawyer coached her to lie (he didn’t mention Passantino’s name).

Hunt also is Cassidy Hutchinson’s good lawyer. (Not the one who coached her to lie) And he is the guy who took notes of Trump saying, when Mueller was appointed, quoting him as saying “I’m f….d” https://t.co/HFGmwI9f0B — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads) (@AWeissmann_) September 15, 2023

According Law & Crime, the lawsuit states: