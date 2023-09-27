Tucker Carlson recently gave a speech on abortion at a conservative organization called the Center for Christian Virtue.

In his typical relaxed style, Carlson framed the issue in a historical context as a form of human sacrifice.

He also made it personal, describing the events that led him to leave the Episcopal Church.

The Blaze reports:

Tucker Carlson unleashes on the abortion regime, stressing its business is the ancient ‘sin’ of child sacrifice: ‘This is not a political debate. This is a spiritual battle’ Tucker Carlson unleashed righteous fury on the abortion regime in America during a recent address to Christians, stressing that anyone who advocates for the slaughter of the unborn “is your enemy” and that the practice of abortion is an evil “religious rite” that is “as old as time.” The Center for Christian Virtue, a religious conservative outfit that advocates for public policies reflective of “the truth of the Gospel,” hosted Tucker Carlson for its gala in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 21… Carlson noted that human sacrifice, ritual child sacrifice in particular, “rears its head about every four chapters. … Of all the sins the ancients committed, that sin, every single time it’s described, is called detestable, at least in the [Revised Standard Version].” In virtually every instance, Carlson suggested the terms of the sacrifice were more or less clear: In exchange for the annihilation of innocence and innocents, the bloodied perpetrators would receive “power and contentment and happiness.” “Every civilization on the face of the earth has engaged in it. … The archaeological record tells us that human sacrifice, the sacrifice of children, the killing of children, is the one constant in human civilization,” continued Carlson.

Watch the video below:

Abortion has gone from being tolerated to celebrated. What kind of sick people would tell you that killing your baby is a pathway to joy? pic.twitter.com/ohaYtnITPr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 25, 2023

Tucker’s argument on this issue is so solid. He makes it easy to agree with him.