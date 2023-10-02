In a landmark, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a challenge aimed at removing former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.

The case was brought forth by John Anthony Castro, a Republican presidential candidate and tax consultant who has unsuccessfully run for several political offices. He argued that Trump should be disqualified from running due to his alleged involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“A primary candidate has judicial standing to bring a claim challenging the eligibility of a fellow primary candidate for competitive injury in the form of a diminution of votes and/or fundraising if the primary candidate believes that the fellow primary candidate is ineligible to hold public office and to prevent actions irreconcilable with the U.S. Constitution,” Castro wrote.

Castro’s legal argument hinged on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, a Civil War-era provision initially used to bar former members of the Confederacy from holding office.

“The January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol was an insurrection within the meaning of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Donald J. Trump provided aid or comfort to the insurrectionists in the form of words of encouragement and expressions of support springing from a want of sympathy with the insurrectionary attack on the United States Capitol. As such, Donald J. Trump is constitutionally ineligible to hold any public office in the United States of America,” according to Castro.

The case was denied without any comment or recorded vote, according to CNN.

The Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the case effectively shuts down this avenue of attack against the former President, who is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024. Critics of the use of Section 3 have called it a “fringe legal theory.”

Similar lawsuits have been filed in Colorado, Minnesota, and Michigan by both liberal and conservative organizations, as well as individual voters.

The Gateway Pundit reported that a coalition of six Republicans and unaffiliated Colorado voters, including former state and federal officials, filed a lawsuit last month seeking to disqualify former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 presidential ballot.

The case argues that Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies any individual from holding federal office if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold called former President Trump a “liar” after he asserted that the attempt to keep him off the ballot is election interference.

In Minnesota, a group of voters sued to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot.

“Donald J. Trump, through his words and actions, after swearing an oath as an officer of the United States to support the Constitution, engaged in insurrection or rebellion, or gave aid and comfort to its enemies, as defined by Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment,” according to the suit.

On Friday, a far-left organization filed a lawsuit to disqualify former President Trump from appearing on Michigan’s 2024 ballot, asserting that he violated the 14th Amendment and should therefore be prohibited from partaking in the upcoming election.

“Donald Trump violated his oath of office and incited a violent insurrection that attacked the U.S. Capitol, threatened the assassination of the vice president and congressional leaders, and disrupted the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history,” Free Speech for People legal director Ron Fein said in a statement.

⚡JUST IN: We’ve filed a lawsuit in Michigan challenging Donald Trump’s candidacy under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Learn more about why we’re calling for Trump to be barred from MI’s ballot here: https://t.co/W70E0T2dTl #TrumpIsDisqualifiedhttps://t.co/gf3cMBLjx4 — FreeSpeechForPeople (@FSFP) September 29, 2023

The Gateway Pundit also reported that a lawsuit was filed in a federal court seeking to ban President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot for inciting an insurrection.

The lawsuit, filed by Lawrence A. Caplan, alleges that Trump is constitutionally prohibited from running for president again due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol.

However, Judge Robin Rosenberg, a US District Judge for the Southern District of Florida, ruled last week that the attorney, Lawrence Caplan, lacked standing to bring the lawsuit.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Arizona Secretary of State and former cartel lawyer Adrian Fontes was reportedly questioning President Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 election in Arizona as he faces politicized indictments from the Biden Regime and upcoming trial dates.

New Hampshire’s RINO Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan were also reviewing the legal theory that Trump can’t run for president. After pressure from their constituents, New Hampshire’s Secretary of State announced last month that Trump would indeed be on the ballot.