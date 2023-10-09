Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protesters marched through New York City on Sunday following the slaughter of 700 Jews by Hamas inside Israel on Saturday.

The protesters supported Hamas following the brutal slaughter of 700 Jews including 260 young adults at a concert.

DEVELOPING: Pro-Palestinian protesters marching through New York City, denounce Israel. WATCH pic.twitter.com/9SPWUd4gZ4 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 8, 2023

The Democratic Socialists of America (the party of Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Rashida Talib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman) gathered in New York on Sunday to hold a Pro-Palestinian “All Out for Palestine” rally.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Reports reveal 700 Israelis are dead over 2,150 are wounded and 100 more taken hostage.

The death toll is expected to rise after Hamas fired thousands more rockets and sent dozens more militants into Israeli towns.

Terrorists reportedly opened fire on hundreds of Israelis attending a nature party, also described as a peace party, in the desert near the border. Dozens of women have been reported missing and it is feared they may have been kidnapped and forced into Gaza.

Margaret Flavin reported on the rally earlier.

At one point the pro-Hamas protesters chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” This is an old chant describing the Palestinian goal of slaughtering all of the Jews in Israel.

They were chanting this the day after Hamas murdered 700 Jews in the largest mass murder of civilian Jews since the Holocaust.