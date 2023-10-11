Leave it to the Democratic party to bring back their roots with separate but equal. As the Gateway Pundit reported, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law requiring the creation of a “ebony alert” which will prioritize missing black children.

The “Ebony Alert” will go into effect on January 1.

“Data shows that Black and brown, our indigenous brothers and sisters, when they go missing there’s very rarely the type of media attention, let alone AMBER alerts and police resources that we see with our white counterparts,” Democrat state Senator Steven Bradford, creator of the legislation, told NBC News earlier this year.

NBC News reported: