Leave it to the Democratic party to bring back their roots with separate but equal. As the Gateway Pundit reported, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law requiring the creation of a “ebony alert” which will prioritize missing black children.
The “Ebony Alert” will go into effect on January 1.
“Data shows that Black and brown, our indigenous brothers and sisters, when they go missing there’s very rarely the type of media attention, let alone AMBER alerts and police resources that we see with our white counterparts,” Democrat state Senator Steven Bradford, creator of the legislation, told NBC News earlier this year.
NBC News reported:
California’s newly enacted “Ebony Alert” law is the first of its kind in the nation to prioritize the search for Black youth gone missing.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 673 into law on Sunday, making California the first state to create an alert notification system — similar to an Amber Alert — to address the crisis of missing Black children and young women.
The law, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, will allow the California Highway Patrol to activate the alert upon request from local law enforcement when a Black youth goes missing in the area. The Ebony Alert will utilize electronic highway signs and encourage use of radio, TV, social media and other systems to spread information about the missing persons’ alert. The Ebony Alert will be used for missing Black people aged 12 to 25.