Ukraine’s failed counteroffensive claimed 77k troops for a handful of meaningless razed villages and less than 1% of territory reclaimed.

Add to that the foreign aid getting disrupted both in the USA and Europe, and you understand why the crumbling morale has set in.

Today’s images of AFU fighters surrendering ‘en masse’ near Donetsk speaks volumes.

WATCH: 17 Ukrainian soldiers surrender at once.

Ukraine Watch reported:

“A group of 17 AFU fighters surrendered because their command left them holding a position without ammunition.

The AFU unit could not bear to be under constant fire from the Russian army and decided to save their lives.

‘We talked to the guys who surrendered. All of them asked for the opportunity to stay in Russia, they immediately and categorically refused any possible exchange’, said Yan Gagin, adviser of the Head of the DPR.”

While this is undoubtedly a psy-op to win the war, in very real terms it may also be the last chance of living for thousands of Ukrainian servicemen who get thrown into senseless slaughter in ‘meat assaults’ by their military command.

Telegram channel Slavyangrad: ‘Endless sitting in a trench under the continuous blows of the Russian Army is often not bravery, but fear of the punitive authorities of Ukraine.’

Russian forces have stepped up an initiative to disseminate leaflets that began way back in March 2023.

Leaflets in the form of Ukrainian hryvnia banknotes have been dropped lately on the positions of Ukrainian militants in the Zaporozhye direction.

WATCH: Russian forces prepare drone with leaflets.

Sputnik reported:

“These leaflets called on Ukrainians to surrender and contained a radio frequency and a messenger bot address by which they could contact Russian representatives.

In addition, a radio frequency number (149.200 “Volga”) and a Telegram account of Russia’s Armed Forces are inscribed so that a Ukrainian soldier can seek help and get instructions. Sometimes Russian leaflets inform Ukrainian soldiers about a reward for military equipment.

[…] ‘We are working to prevent senseless bloodshed by Ukrainian soldiers. We are scattering leaflets calling for surrender’, the [intelligence] source said. ‘This way they will be able to get in touch and discuss the exit point and the conditions for returning them home’.”

The flow of the Ukrainian POWs surrendering voluntarily has been steadily increasing over the past several months.

After the first drops of ‘propaganda shells’, the audience of the MoD’s Telegram channel grew tens of thousands of subscribers, most of whom were newly mobilized Ukrainians.

Russian forces have also been tagging walls with the radio frequency that Ukrainian soldiers can tune into to find out how to surrender.

TGP’s Richard Abelson reported in his ‘Better Call Volga‘:

“Ukrainian troops are surrendering in droves, Russian TASS news agency claims, to the extent that Moscow has set up a special radio frequency so Ukrainian soldiers wishing to survive the Meat Grinder can do so safely.

Approximately 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered to the Russians using the special 149.200 ‘Volga’ radio frequency, which has been operating since mid-summer, TASS reported.

‘Now more than 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already chosen life and used the 149.200 ‘Volga’ frequency to surrender. The captives are being fed; they are being provided with all necessary medical care’, a source told TASS, saying the radio frequency works along the entire front.”

