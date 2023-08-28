NASCAR Driver Ryan Preece flipped over 10 times in a violent crash in Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and miraculously walked away.

The 32-year-old driver was able to climb out of his car and was put on a stretcher. He was tended to at the infield care center and then was transported to the hospital. He was kept overnight, and then released on Sunday.

According to media reports, Ryan Preece was alert and shaken up after the crash.

CBS Reported:

Preece went from challenging for the win to going for one of the wildest rides in recent memory at Daytona. NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece was released from Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Sunday morning after being involved in a violent accident with six laps to go in Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. After an errant bump draft spun him across the nose of Chase Briscoe’s car and into the Daytona International Speedway infield, Preece’s car became airborne then flipped nearly a dozen times. Preece’s car went skyward after spinning through the infield road course section of Daytona’s backstretch, then flipped 10 times in total with his car launching into the air through high velocity rolls through the grass. After being attended to by the AMR Safety Team, Preece was able to climb out of his car before lying down on a stretcher, and he was then transported to the track’s infield care center. Following the conclusion of the race, Preece was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Per Preece’s personal public relations account, Preece was awake and alert but “obviously shaken” after his crash and was undergoing standard tests. Preece was held at the hospital overnight before Stewart-Haas Racing announced that he had been released Sunday morning and was headed home to North Carolina.

Watch:

Ryan Preece flipped 10 times in this violent crash late at Daytona.#NASCAR | @NBC and @Peacock pic.twitter.com/ho1EpXZr3E — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

Amazing aerial footage of the crash shows the car from a different angle.

Ryan Preece FLIPS down the backstretch! He climbs out of the car. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2R0GbpFLj1 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023

Ryan seemed to be in good spirits with a never give up attitude in his tweet post after the incident.