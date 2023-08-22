The latest poll from New Hampshire has Governor Ron DeSantis in 4th place.

The popular Florida governor continues to struggle in the GOP presidential primary race.

DeSantis lands in 4th place behind President Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and CHRIS CHRISTIE!

Chris Christie?

That’s gotta hurt.

🚨SHOCK POLL: Rob DeSanctimonious plummets to FOURTH PLACE in New Hampshire as Listless Vessels tell him to shove it!🚨 https://t.co/srTNRkyQt6 pic.twitter.com/MtNKQTQicd — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 21, 2023

The poll was taken before his “listless vessels” smear this weekend – Governor DeSantis accused Trump supporters of being “listless vessels” during a recent interview.

So his actual 4th place listing could be in jeopardy.

This was not the plan.

Breitbart.com reported:

Despite prioritizing the early primary state, DeSantis has failed to gain ground. Former President Donald Trump has the lead in the Granite State with 49 percent support — 40 points higher than former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who came in second place with nine percent support.

DeSantis slid to third place, in single digits with eight percent support. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is trailing close behind with six percent support.

Both North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley saw four percent support each, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with three percent. All others saw two percent support or less.

“DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates,” Executive Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said.

DeSantis was in third place last week. So he’s going in the wrong direction.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has fallen into third place in the New Hampshire GOP primary race, now trailing Chris Christie, according to the latest Emerson poll, @LeoFeldmanNEWS reports. pic.twitter.com/9MENbwHwA7 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 16, 2023