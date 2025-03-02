The BRO workers who were rescued on March 02 are admitted at the Joshimath Army Hospital. The treatment of these workers is underway at Joshimath Army Hospital. Speaking to ANI, the survivors shared the horrific details of the unfortunate incident. Out of 55 workers, 50 have been rescued, while 4 have tragically lost their lives in the incident. Search operations via Choppers intensifying to locate them and ensure their safety. Injured workers are being airlifted for immediate treatment at the Joshimath Army Hospital.

