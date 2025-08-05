Uttarakhand Cloudburst News: A major cloudburst near Dharali village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand triggered devastating flash floods and a landslide on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of at least four people and leaving several others missing.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway, with the Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF, and local administration involved in large-scale operations across the affected zone.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken stock of the situation and are in touch with Uttarakhand CM Pushpar Singh Dhami.

Here’s what we know so far:

At approximately 1:45 PM, a cloudburst occurred in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, triggering sudden flash floods that swept through Dharali village, about 4 km from the Indian Army’s Harshil Camp.

Dharali is a popular stop for pilgrims and tourists en route to Gangotri and is home to numerous hotels, restaurants, and homestays.