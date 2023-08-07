As far as drag races go, this one – embedded above – is a pretty special one, as it brings together some of the fastest cars in the world, two of which are EVs.

Published by Carwow on its official YouTube channel, the almost 15-minute-long production pits the Rimac Nevera, the McMurtry Speirling, and the Red Bull RB8 V8-powered Formula 1 car against each other to see which is faster in a straight line.

The Nevera and the Speirling have established themselves as two of the fastest cars the world has ever seen, with the Croatian-built Rimac setting over 20 records in a single day, and the UK-made McMurtry being crowned king of the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb last year, with a blistering time of just 39.08 seconds.

At the same time, the F1 car can easily be described as automotive royalty, considering it’s the single-seater in which Sebastian Vettel won the 2012 Formula 1 World Championship, set in motion by a 2.4-liter V8 engine making some 800 horsepower. With this being said, the F1 car is the least powerful of the three, but it’s also the lightest, tipping the scales at around 1,543 pounds (700 kilograms).

The Rimac Nevera is motivated by a quad-motor electric setup that can produce 1,914 hp and 1,714 lb-ft (2,360 kg) of torque, and weighs about 5,070 lbs (2,300 kg), partly because it has a massive 120 kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The McMurtry Speirling is less than half the weight of the two-door Croatian hypercar, tipping the scales at just 2,204 lbs (1,000 kg), and is powered by two electric motors that develop around 1,000 hp. Furthermore, it has a fan system that helps generate a whopping 4,409 lbs (2,000 kg) of downforce, but it also has a limited top speed of 150 mph (241 kilometers per hour), while the Nevera can go up to 258 mph (412 kph).

In total, the group has a total power output of 3,714 hp, making for a great show.