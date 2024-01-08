Ajay Devgn, known as the Mass Maharaja of Bollywood, has emerged as the busiest actor in the industry since the pandemic, with numerous film projects in his pipeline. After the immense success of Drishyam 2, he has become one of the most sought-after stars in the post-pandemic era. Now, Devgn is shifting his focus towards working on film franchises. Following Singham Again announcement, he has started his next sequel Raid 2 few days back in Mumbai.

Vaani Kapoor Joins Raid 2

Joining the list of fresh pairing in 2024, Vaani Kapoor will be seen as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2! The actress is known for her performances in films like Shudh Desi Romance, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and the War and is again set to sizzle the big screen with her fresh chemistry with Ajay Devgn. She will essay the role of Ajay’s wife in the movie and replaces Ileana D’Cruz, who earlier played the role in the first installment of the film.

Ajay Devgn To Shoot Raid 2 In Rajasthan, Delhi, UP And Mumbai

Touted to be one of the most awaited sequels, the film has gone on floor on 6th January in Mumbai and brings together director Rajkumar Gupta and producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. The film will be released theatrically on 15th November 2024.

