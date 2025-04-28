In a sensational performance at the IPL 2025, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a historic innings by scoring a century off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans, breaking previous records set by Jos Buttler and Abhishek Sharma for the second-fastest hundred in IPL history. Chasing a formidable 210-run target, Vaibhav turned the contest on its head with his fearless batting. His innings, packed with breathtaking shots and aggressive strokeplay, stunned the Titans’ bowlers and electrified the crowd in Jaipur.

In only his third knock, Vaibhav struck 7 boundaries and 11 sixes, maintaining an extraordinary strike rate that kept his team firmly in the chase. He displayed maturity beyond his years, combining clean hitting with smart strike rotation.

The 35-ball hundred surpassed previous milestones set by IPL stars. Jos Buttler had earlier scored a century off 35 balls, while Abhishek Sharma’s explosive knock had also been among the quickest. Vaibhav now joins this elite list, rewriting record books at just 14 and only behind the Universal boss, Chris Gayle.

Vaibhav made his IPL debut earlier this season, becoming the youngest player to feature in the tournament’s history. He first appeared against Lucknow Super Giants, where he impressed with his bat, scoring 34 runs.