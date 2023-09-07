Joensuu, Finland, 31 August, 2023 — Valamis, a renowned name in digital learning technologies and workforce development, is pleased to announce its new collaboration with Inari, a notable eLearning solutions provider in Mexico that caters to businesses, industry groups, and organizations.

Inari, with its deep commitment to talent development in Mexico, has chosen to collaborate with Valamis to further enrich the learning experiences offered to organizations. The partnership aims to provide businesses in Mexico and wider Latin America with refined learning solutions underpinned by globally recognized technology.

“Inari reaffirms its commitment to the future of talent development in Mexico and has accordingly established this partnership to foster the growth of organizations in an innovative and collaborative manner. The focus of the efforts is to provide companies across Mexico and Latin America with high-quality learning experiences and data, utilizing world-class, globally recognized technology,” says Dr. Irving Terrón from Inari Creative Learning.

Jussi Hurskainen, CEO of Valamis, commented on the partnership:

Our collaboration with Inari represents a thoughtful step towards deepening our connections in Latin America and among Spanish-speaking communities. We believe that this alliance will bolster our presence in the region, allowing both firms to deliver enhanced eLearning solutions to our customers.

The collaboration is poised to offer fresh perspectives and opportunities in the online eLearning domain of Latin America. The combined expertise of Valamis and Inari’s local insights promises to benefit a vast array of businesses and learners across the region.

About Inari

Inari Creative Learning provides organizational learning services to global companies. With more than 7 years of experience in 12 countries, Inari has delivered more than 3.4 million hours of training, impacting the development of skills and competencies of leaders and employees. Their solutions are inspired by experience in learning ecosystems, social learning, reskilling, and upskilling, which transform corporate learning through an agile, creative, innovative, and customized process adapted to the needs, context, and experience of their clients.