A driver has been killed and his two passengers rushed to hospital after a ute rolled on a road in central Queensland.

The Toyota Hilux crashed on Lake Callide Drive at Valentine Plains, east of Biloela, at 6pm on Monday.

The 21-year-old driver was rushed to Biloela Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two passengers in the ute, a woman, 18, and a girl, 17, suffered minor injuries and were rushed to hospital.

A Toyota Hilux crashed on Lake Callide Drive (pictured) at Valentine Plains, east of Biloela, on Monday

The driver of the ute was rushed to Biloela Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two passengers were also taken to hospital (stock image)

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage or CCTV is urged to come forward.

It comes after a man, 25, died in a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Canoona, north of Rockhampton, at 10am on Monday.

The man, from Yandina, was heading northbound in his blue 2010 Holden Commodore when it left the roadway, crashed into trees and rolled, according to police.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was ejected from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

