No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Valley of light | Astronomy Magazine

June 24, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
A A
0
Valley of light | Astronomy Magazine
2
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



Valley of light | Astronomy Magazine


product

valley-of-light
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/valley-of-light/
Valley of light | Astronomy Magazine
Chris Cook, taken from Glacier Point, Yosemite National Park Yosemite Valley sprawls beneath star (and Starlink) trails in this image comprising 60 one-minute exposures taken with a Canon DSLR and 15mm f/2.8 lens at ISO 3200. Yosemite Falls is visible at left.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/06/yosemite-valley-trails-chriscook-1568×1120.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00

article
ASY
2025-06-24
2025-06-24
164551

Chris Cook, taken from Glacier Point, Yosemite National Park

Yosemite Valley sprawls beneath star (and Starlink) trails in this image comprising 60 one-minute exposures taken with a Canon DSLR and 15mm f/2.8 lens at ISO 3200. Yosemite Falls is visible at left.


Related Posts

Next Post
Jets Spotted Firing Off From Colossal Comet as It Hurtles Into The Solar System

Record-Sized Comet Seen Belching Jets From Surface as It Heads Our Way : ScienceAlert todayheadline

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest

Recent News

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
No Result
View All Result

© 2024 Todayheadline.co