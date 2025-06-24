Valley of light | Astronomy Magazine





Chris Cook, taken from Glacier Point, Yosemite National Park Yosemite Valley sprawls beneath star (and Starlink) trails in this image comprising 60 one-minute exposures taken with a Canon DSLR and 15mm f/2.8 lens at ISO 3200. Yosemite Falls is visible at left.

