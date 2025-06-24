false
product
valley-of-light
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/valley-of-light/
Valley of light | Astronomy Magazine
Chris Cook, taken from Glacier Point, Yosemite National Park Yosemite Valley sprawls beneath star (and Starlink) trails in this image comprising 60 one-minute exposures taken with a Canon DSLR and 15mm f/2.8 lens at ISO 3200. Yosemite Falls is visible at left.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/06/yosemite-valley-trails-chriscook-1568×1120.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-06-24
2025-06-24
164551
Chris Cook, taken from Glacier Point, Yosemite National Park
Yosemite Valley sprawls beneath star (and Starlink) trails in this image comprising 60 one-minute exposures taken with a Canon DSLR and 15mm f/2.8 lens at ISO 3200. Yosemite Falls is visible at left.