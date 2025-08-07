Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to an assault near the Olympic Village that left a man with “life-altering injuries.”

According to police, the victim called 911 just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, seeking an ambulance after he had been struck on the head.

Paramedics found the man with “significant injuries to his head and face” on a pedestrian and cycling path near the Hinge Park fenced dog area, police said.



The scene of a serious assault near Vancouver’s Olympic village around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7.

Vancouver police



Investigators believe the victim and suspect had “some form of interaction” prior to the assault.

“Unfortunately, the victim’s condition is slow to improve, and his injuries will likely be life-altering,” Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette said in a media release.

“Although the victim was found alone after the assault, we believe there were park users nearby who may have seen or heard something but didn’t realize the seriousness of the incident at the time. We are asking those people to come forward.”

Police have released photos of the victim’s backpack and bike in the hopes a witness will recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541.