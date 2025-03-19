The Vancouver International Auto Show has removed U.S. electric carmaker Tesla from its event this week, saying its primary concern was the safety of attendees and exhibitors.

Tesla has faced numerous protests in Canada recently due to owner Elon Musk’s proximity to U.S. President Donald Trump, at a time when Trump has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports and publicly made threats of annexation towards the country.

The car manufacturer has seen protests at its dealerships, and its products have been excluded from B.C.’s electric vehicle rebate programs amid the trade war with the U.S.

The latest development comes with the annual Vancouver International Auto Show deciding to exclude Tesla after the carmaker was given multiple opportunities to withdraw voluntarily, according to a statement from the show’s executive director.

“The Vancouver Auto Show’s primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff,” executive director Eric Nicholl said. “This decision will ensure all attendees can be solely focused on enjoying the many positive elements of the event.”

Nicholl is expected to provide an update on Tesla’s removal from the expo at 5:30 p.m. PT. He did not elaborate on what the safety concerns were that led to Tesla’s removal.

The auto show is held every year at the Vancouver Convention Centre, and its website says it attracts over 100,000 attendees. It is operated by the New Car Dealers Association of B.C.

Musk, Tesla’s CEO, is a close confidant of Trump in his role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has implemented sweeping cuts to that country’s civil service.

The billionaire is a self-described “free speech absolutist” who has faced criticism from hate-speech watchdogs for allowing extremist, dangerous and antisemitic comments to flourish on X, the social media platform that he owns.

