Five industrial sites in Vancouver are under review for possible rezoning to become residential sites in an effort to create more homes.

The sites — which include the former Molson site and industrial sites near Main Street and Terminal Avenue, Railtown, Marine Gateway and Mount Pleasant — are part of Metro Vancouver’s industrial land reserve.

According to the Board of Metro Vancouver, industrial lands represent only four per cent of the region’s land base, but accommodate more than 25 per cent of the region’s total employment.

They also contribute to the region’s economic well-being, with important links to transportation, trade and tax dollars.

As part of the Metro Vancouver region’s Regional Growth Strategy, Metro 2050, the board has approved about 85 per cent of amendments to the existing community plan to manage growth in the area.

“We’re in the 21st century here and we need more housing, but we also need to rethink how we do industrial land because we’re going through, you know, what you can say is a new industrial revolution,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said.

“Industry 60 years ago is not the same as it is now, and I think we can actually have the best of both worlds.”

Vancouver staff are set to provide the council with options.

The Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Area also agrees it needs to be re-examined.

“Times have changed, and you know you’re going to put some great commercial units on the first floor, but what sort of industry … would you be putting on the second floor?” Neil Wyles with the organization said.

“Days of the buggy whip factory and the candle factory are gone and I think that the neighbourhood has changed and I think that the needs and the requirement of this neighbourhood has changed.”

In a statement, the Board of Metro Vancouver said, “There is a critical need for more housing in the region, but it is equally important to maintain lands for jobs to support complete communities.”

Sim said he envisions more concentration of housing in the region while also maintaining industry.

“We don’t necessarily need factories in that area,” he said.

“You know, when you look at data centres, AI, robotics, just to name a few, the world’s changed. And so let’s adapt with that and let’s get the report back and see what it offers.”

Staff have until the end of October to report back to council.