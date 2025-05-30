Kai-Ji Adam Lo, the suspect in the Vancouver street festival tragedy that left 11 people dead and dozens injured, will face a two-day trial later this summer to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial for murder.

Mark Swartz, Lo’s lawyer, requested the trial at a hearing Friday in Vancouver Provincial Court to confirm an in-custody mental health assessment has been completed.

The mental fitness trial will be scheduled to run for two days, likely in July, under presiding Judge Reginald Harris. Lo will be required to attend in person.

Lo is accused of driving his SUV through a crowd of people at the Filipino community’s Lapu-Lapu Day street festival on April 26. He is charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

A five-year-old girl, eight women and two men were killed in the car-ramming.

Members of the Filipino community gather at a memorial site for the victims of the Lapu-Lapu Day festival tragedy. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press)

Lo appeared in court Friday via video from where he is being held. He had unruly hair, a thin moustache and was wearing a black sweatshirt.

Crown prosecutor Michaela Donnelly requested an updated psychological report be done in the weeks before the mental fitness trial.

Harris agreed, stating that in his experience in similar type cases that mental health can change and evolve “dramatically.”

Some details revealed in Lo’s court proceedings so far are under a publication ban and Swartz indicated he will be asking for a similar ban on evidence brought at the trial.

Harris said he is required to balance the open court system and the right of media to inform the public versus the possibility of tainting a future jury in a murder trial — if the case comes to that — and preserving Lo’s charter right to a fair trial.