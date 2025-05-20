Whether it’s a quiet battle with depression or a delayed checkup for a growing concern, silence has long been a killer for men. Over 220 Vancouver riders put on their finest suits and kicked up their kickstands to break that silence as they participated in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on Sunday, May 18.

To address these issues, this global event aims to raise funds and awareness for men’s health issues, particularly prostate cancer, the most common cancer among men along with mental health, in partnership with the Movember Foundation.

The Vancouver ride successfully raised $52,456, contributing to Canada’s national total of $383,498, with 1,869 riders participating across the country.

Globally, the 2025 event saw over 125,000 riders across 1,038 cities in 108 countries, collectively raising $7.17 million USD.

The ride route commenced at International Motorsports in East Vancouver, winding through the scenic Stanley Park.Mitch Hermansen, fundraising director for Movember Canada, noted the positive public reaction: “People would stop and stare, honk their horns, and wave. It was good because that’s the whole point. It captures people’s attention.”“It’s always hard to know how these events will turn out in Vancouver, it could be raining or sunny, but we still had plenty of riders out today all wearing their dapper outfits, so all in all we’re pretty happy,” he said.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in 2012 by Mark Hawwa in Sydney, Australia, inspired by a photo of Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle while wearing an expensive suit.

Since its beginning, the event has supported numerous men’s health projects, including 12 in Canada, seven focusing on prostate cancer, and five on mental health.

Thor Thiene, part of the organizing committee for the Vancouver ride, emphasized the event’s dual purpose: “The idea was to have a themed ride, getting riders together in one big community to ride classic and vintage rides. A themed ride where people dress up dapper to create interest and raise awareness.”

