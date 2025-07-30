The Vancouver Whitecaps are closing in on a deal to sign former Bayern Munich and Germany star Thomas Müller, sources told ESPN on Tuesday

In order to finalize a contract with the World Cup winner, the Whitecaps must first acquire Müller’s discovery rights, which give MLS clubs exclusivity to negotiate deals with players not already in the league, from FC Cincinnati.

Once a team places a player to their discovery list, no other club in MLS can negotiate with that player. Cincinnati currently have Müller’s discovery rights, but according to a source, the 35-year-old declined an offer to join the Eastern Conference side in April.

The Whitecaps are currently in the final stages of negotiating a trade to obtain the discovery for Müller from Cincinnati in exchange for up to $400,000 in General Allocation Money, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Müller is reportedly ready to join the Whitecaps, and the acquisition of his discovery rights is a key step in the process.

Müller’s move to MLS would come on the heels of playing 17 seasons for Bundesliga giants Bayern, where he managed 250 goals in 756 appearances across all competitions and helped the club win 12 league titles. He played his final tournament with the German team this summer, featuring in the Club World Cup in the U.S. before saying goodbye.

He is now set to join the Whitecaps, who recently reached the Concacaf Champions Cup final before falling to Liga MX club Cruz Azul.

The Whitecaps reached the 2024 MLS playoffs after finishing the regular season in eighth place and beating the Portland Timbers in the wild card match to qualify, prior to being eliminated by LAFC in the first round.