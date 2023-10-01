VanEck to donate 10% of profits from Ether ETF to core developers By Cointelegraph







Global asset manager VanEck will donate 10% of all profits from its upcoming Ether futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) to core developers for 10 years, the company announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 29.

The beneficiary will be the Protocol Guild, a group of over 150 developers maintaining Ethereum’s core technology. According to VanEck, it’s only fair for asset managers to return part of their proceeds to the community building the crypto protocol. It stated:

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph