Vantive, a company that provides vital organ therapies, announced it would invest more than $1 billion over the next five years to drive innovation of digitally-enabled therapies aimed at enhancing access to care, the patient experience and patient outcomes.

In addition, the company stated that its investment in research and development as well as manufacturing capacity, is aimed at accelerating the rate of innovation.

Through the development of digitally-enabled dialysis and critical care products and services, the company aims to empower earlier and more informed clinical decision-making, thereby reducing disruptions to patient care.

The company also plans to shift kidney care management from an episodic to a proactive approach, with the expectation of enhancing connectivity among the patient care team.

The digital offerings and services include:

Remote patient management: The Sharesource Connectivity Platform is a two-way remote patient management platform that enables patients to use at-home automated peritoneal dialysis and stay connected with their care teams during treatment.

Remote patient management clinical studies: investigate the implementation of Sharesource Analytics 1.0 in peritoneal dialysis (PD) services and the potential impact of remote patient management tools on the efficiency and clinical outcomes of a PD care team.

Digital health solutions for ICU healthcare practitioners: Vantive’s PrisMax System addresses the urgent challenges faced by ICU healthcare practitioners in treating seriously ill patients.

Virtual reality training and Vantive learning services: Supplies on-demand training to support clinicians in using Vantive’s therapies. It includes Vantive’s VR-based educational training, which provides intensive care staff with immersive training in the use of the PrisMax System.

“Better outcomes are possible when care is more accessible, more intuitive and more connected to the needs of patients as well as the realities of the modern healthcare ecosystem. That’s why we are focused on transforming where and how therapy is delivered, from life-saving critical care for patients in a hospital to life-sustaining dialysis for patients at home,” Chris Toth, CEO of Vantive, said in a statement.

THE LARGER TREND

In February, Vantive, formerly the Baxter Kidney Care segment, launched as a standalone vital organ therapy company following the completion of its acquisition by global investment firm Carlyle from Baxter International.

Other companies in the kidney care and organ support space include OrganOx, which in February completed a $142 million primary and secondary equity financing.

New investor HealthQuest Capital led the oversubscribed round with participation from existing investors BGF and Lauxera Capital Partners and new investors Sofina, Soleus Capital and Avidity Partners. Existing investors also include the University of Oxford, Technikos, the Oxford Technology and Innovations Fund, and Longwall Ventures.

OrganOx develops technologies designed to improve outcomes for patients with acute or chronic organ failure.

In 2024, Ubie and the American Kidney Fund (AKF) collaborated to refine Ubie’s AI-enabled symptom checker for kidney disease detection with the goal of reducing patients’ time to treatment.

Ubie’s AI is trained on clinical research papers and its physician review panel analyzes the prediction pathways and symptoms associated with a disease.

In 2023, Kidney care company Strive Health scored $166 million in Series C funding led by NEA alongside strategic investor CVS Health Ventures.

Existing investors CapitalG (Alphabet), Town Hall Ventures, Redpoint, Echo Health Ventures and Ascension Ventures also participated in the round.

That same year, a team of researchers from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the California-based medical research institute Sanford Burnham Prebys developed a new computational model to predict whether a patient with Type 2 diabetes will develop kidney disease.

The model, according to a press statement, measures markers of DNA methylation, a process that occurs when subtle changes accumulate in the DNA from blood samples to assess both current kidney function and how the kidneys will function in the future.