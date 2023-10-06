Henderson, Gerrard, and Benzema back Saudi Arabia men’s World Cup bid Saudi Arabia announced their intention to host the 2034 men’s World Cup. The bid is being publicly supported by Jordan Henderson, Karim Benzema, and more. Henderson, the former Liverpool captained, who exited Merseyside this summer to join Al Ettifaq, said in a video: “Go Saudi Arabia 2034!” The video was posted by media outlet Asharq Al-Awsat. In the tweet, they incorrectly refer to Henderson as England captain. Benzema and Riyad Mahrez took to their own social media to voice their support. Wow! Amazing news. The future is bright – congrats to all my friends and fans in Saudi Arabia on this big announcement. I know how much you love the game and what this would mean to you! It would be an incredible FIFA World Cup #Saudi2034 https://t.co/2NXtdOoMHE — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) October 5, 2023 Here we go…. Clearly in the right place, now and for the future. Amazing to see Saudi Arabia bid for the big one. I hear and see the fans. I feel the passion and love of the game. I hope the world gets to see it too. #Saudi2034 https://t.co/TeLsQz57F8 — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) October 5, 2023 Steven Gerrard also posted praise for the bid, taking to Instagram to say: Incredible to think that the 11 year journey to a home FIFA World Cup might have already started for some of my youth players. Hard work starts now. Updated at 05.57 EDT

Robert also has some wise words about putting Liverpool’s disallowed goal into perspective. “It’s important to remember Liverpool’s disallowed goal would have been a non-issue under pre-VAR rules. With no VAR in use, play would have been stopped well before the shot was taken. It seems a lot of people have lost sight of that. All it would have been was a Liverpool attack would have been needlessly interrupted. A minor complaint at best.”

Joe in Manchester has gotten in touch regarding VAR. The current incarnation of VAR simply cannot continue. We have to reduce the pressure on match officials whilst making it clear that it is they, the on field referee, who must be in control and make final decisions. I see two ways of achieving this. Firstly, introduce the automated offside system used at the World Cup. It worked. Simple as. It’s a no brainer to introduce a system that is effective and takes some pressure off the officials. The linesmen are effectively throw in adjudicators under VAR anyway.

Secondly, remove the VAR room, keep the pitch side monitor, and give each team two challenges to use per game, the decision to make a challenge lying with the team captain. When a challenge is made, the referee goes to the monitor to review the decision, with assistance from the fourth official is a second opinion is wanted. If the challenge is successful, the team keeps the challenge. This at least keeps the on field officials in full control and eliminates the constant random delays for checks. Interesting points here, Joe. I think the idea to challenge a decision would be an interesting thing to try. We’ve seen it work in other sports. It has also been chaotic at times. Updated at 05.55 EDT

Before we look at the rest of the results last night, let’s turn to some international football news.

Brotherly love was also on display at Anfield last night. Liverpool midfielder Alexis and Union defender Kevin got the chance to play against each other for the first time in Europe. Their father, Carlos, a former footballer with Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors, travelled to watch the the moment.

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory was dubbed a “modest” performance by Andy Hunter, and the routine win was probably just what they needed after the VAR mania that has occurred this past week. Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota got on the scoresheet for the Reds, and while their Belgian opponents did make it stressful at times, Jürgen Klopp simply said “job done” on his side’s win. Klopp was also further asked about last weekend’s VAR drama. The German had earlier voiced that he thought the fixture should be replayed, but told reporters last night: If I made the impression that I was still on (the Tottenham) game, we are not. We are over it. We are not children. That is it. From a focus point of view there was not a problem. ‘The only outcome should be a replay’: Jürgen Klopp wants solution for VAR error – video Have any opinions on VAR that you have not seen on the endless void that is the internet? What needs to be changed? Are the officials the people that should be sat behind the screens? Should we get rid of it all together? How sick of the letters V, A, and R are you? Send me an email and let me know.