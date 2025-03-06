Varda Space has successfully landed a reentry capsule in Australia, delivering critical data that could advance in-space manufacturing and hypersonic technologies.

California-based startup Varda’s Winnebago-2 (W-2) capsule launched along with 130 other payloads on Jan. 14 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, on the Transporter 12 rideshare mission. After six weeks in orbit, the capsule made a fiery plunge through Earth’s atmosphere , landing Feb. 28 at Koonibba Test Range in South Australia, which is operated by Southern Launch.

W-2 contained a spectrometer from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and a Varda enhanced pharmaceutical reactor for the company’s in-orbit manufacturing plans. The capsule used a heat shield with a Thermal Protection System (TPS) developed in collaboration with NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley.

Varda Space Industries’ W-2 capsule created a fireball during its reentry to Earth’s atmosphere on Feb. 28, 2025. (Image credit: Varda Space Industries)

The spectrometer, the Optical Sensing of Plasmas in the Reentry Environment (OSPREE) sensor, is expected to provide the first-ever in situ optical emission measurements of the reentry environment past Mach 15, according to Varda. The instrument is part of a longer-term partnership between Varda and AFRL for testing hypersonic systems and reentry technologies.

“We are ecstatic to have W-2 back on our home planet safely and are proud to support significant reentry research for our government partners as we continue building a thriving foundation for economic expansion to low Earth orbit ,” Will Bruey, CEO of Varda Space Industries, said in a statement .

The 265-pound (120 kilograms) capsule was supported in orbit by a Pioneer satellite bus built by Rocket Lab , which provided power, communications, propulsion and other necessary capabilities.

The successful return to Earth of W-2 also marked a breakthrough for the Australian space sector, according to officials.

“This return highlights the opportunity for Australia to become a responsible launch and return hub for the global space community — capitalizing off the geographic advantages of our expansive continent,” said Enrico Palermo, head of the Australian Space Agency, in a statement.