David Dhawan, a veteran filmmaker, is gearing up to make his 46th feature film in the 5th decade of his career, and this time he will be collaborating with his son Varun Dhawan on a yet-untitled big comedy entertainer. Varun Dhawan was was last seen in the film Bawaal, with Janhvi Kapoor. His next project, titled #VD18, is produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee, with Atlee as the presenter.

Both father and son duo have collaborated on three successful films in the past, Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1 and they are set to collaborate for the fourth time. While the specifics about the film are yet to be unveiled, the industry insiders suggest that it’s going to be a big-budget comedy entertainer. Given David Dhawan’s reputation as the “King of Comedy” in Bollywood and Varun’s stardom, fans can expect a roller-coaster of laughter and entertainment. The film is expected to be a high-budget project and is set to go on floors in 2024.

Fourth collaboration between Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan

Media reports confirm that the duo is all set for their fourth collaboration. While the details of the project are still under wraps, it’s evident that this reunion is going to be bigger and better.

“All through the pandemic, David Dhawan has been speaking to his team of writers on several subjects and has finally locked something that has excited him to take the director’s chair for the 46th time. It’s a big-budget comedy entertainer and will go on floors in 2024. Varun is also very excited to get back to the comic space with the king of comedies,” revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

The source further informs that it’s an original script with romance and music in its backdrop. “It’s a typical David Dhawan comedy, with the protagonist against the backdrop of romance. It’s an area of expertise of David Dhawan, and he has got young writers on board to keep up with today’s sensibilities while retaining his own flavor of comedy. The film will be a big festive release and an official announcement will be made shortly,” the source added.

The upcoming comedy is expected to be a grand production, putting together elements of romance and music, which are all characteristic features of David Dhawan’s unique directorial style.

A successful partnership between Father-Son Dhawan duo

Varun and David Dhawan have previously collaborated on three successful films, each leaving a significant mark on the box office. Their journey began with superhit “Main Tera Hero” in 2014, followed by the massive hit “Judwaa 2” in 2017 and the direct-to-digital release of “Coolie No. 1” in 2020. Each film showcased their unique synergy, with David’s directorial prowess and Varun’s impeccable comedic timing.

Varun Dhawan, with his versatility and charm, has always been the heart of their collaborations. On the other hand, David Dhawan, with decades of experience in the industry, brings his signature comedic style to the table. Their combined efforts have always resulted in cinematic magic, and this film promises to be no different.

The big-budget comedy entertainer is scheduled to go on floors in 2024, and more details about the film, including the cast and plot, are expected to be revealed in the coming months. With the successful track record of the Dhawan duo, this film is already generating a lot of buzz in the industry, and fans can’t wait to see what they have in store for them this time.

