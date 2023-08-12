After gaining a lot of praise for his part in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, Varun Dhawan is quickly moving on to his next project, VD18.” He was seen in Mumbai with Atlee, the director, which hints at their new partnership. This will be the first time Varun Dhawan works with the skilled Atlee (though Atlee is producing VD18, not directing). Earlier reports indicated the movie’s filming had already kicked off a couple of days ago. However, in an unexpected turn of events, just one day into shooting, Varun Dhawan encountered an injury, which he promptly shared on his social media channels.

Varun Dhawan Injured During VD18 Shoot

Yesterday, Varun Dhawan used his official Instagram account to post a photo. The picture shows the upper half of his body, and he’s folding his arm to reveal a red wound on his left elbow. In the caption, he wrote, No pain, no gain. VD18 Looking at the image, it appears that Varun might have gotten injured during the movie shoot. The filming for the movie began yesterday.

Check Out Varun Dhawan’s Insta Story Here

Tamil filmmaker Kalees is set to direct the action-packed entertainer VD18, a joint effort between the director Atlee and producer Murad Khetani. Alongside Varun Dhawan, Bawaal’s lead actor, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi are also part of the project, as per reports. Keerthy Suresh’s entry into Bollywood will be marked by this film. The anticipated release date for VD18 is reportedly May 31, 2024.

VD18 Shoot Commences with Varun Dhawan and Atlee

A video shared by the paparazzi yesterday captured Varun Dhawan and director Atlee seemingly on the VD18 set. In the footage, Varun dons a white t-shirt and black pants, while Atlee sports an all-black ensemble. The duo can be seen engaging with a group of people, sharing conversations, and exchanging hugs.

In a previous interview, Varun Dhawan expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Atlee on the VD18 project. Although not disclosing much, he hinted, “I can only reveal that it’s a grand action-packed entertainer. The film offers a lot of enjoyable moments that resonate with my tastes. I’m fully dedicated to giving it my best.”

