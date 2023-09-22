Atlee, who is known for his work in the Tamil film industry, has been making waves in Bollywood with his recent blocbuster ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan. Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his first collaboration with Atlee (though Atlee is producing VD18, not directing).

Varun Dhawan recently took to social media to wish ‘Jawan’ director Atlee on his birthday. The actor shared an unseen picture of Atlee seen playing with the actor’s dog, Joey.

In the post, Dhawan expressed his wish, “Happy bday @atlee47 sir… Please enjoy your much deserved break now!!! Also, Joey says Happy bday Maccha,” The post was accompanied by a candid picture of the two, presumably taken during the filming of ‘Jawan.’

In a previous interview, Varun Dhawan expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Atlee on the VD18 project. Although not disclosing much, he hinted, “I can only reveal that it’s a grand action-packed entertainer. The film offers a lot of enjoyable moments that resonate with my tastes. I’m fully dedicated to giving it my best.”

‘Faraatta’ Song Video From ‘Jawan’ Out On Atlee’s Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan Says: “Nothing like a love song done with Deepika Padukone the Atlee way”

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has once again set the internet ablaze with the release of the video song ‘Faraatta’ from his latest blockbuster, ‘Jawan’. The song was released on a special occasion, marking the birthday of the film’s director, Atlee.

‘Faraatta’ is a foot-tapping romantic dance number featuring the much-loved jodi of Indian Cinema – Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is an ode to Atlee’s directorial magic and is set to be a chartbuster. The song features his Vikram Rathore avatar romancing Deepika Padukone who starred in the film in a special role. The release of ‘Farrata’ on Atlee’s birthday adds a celebratory touch to the occasion, making it all the more memorable.

While sharing the song, SRK tweeted, “Done more than a few songs with @deepikapadukone… but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!! Happy Birthday my friend @Atlee_dir! Thank u for this #Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling!”

Done more than a few songs with @deepikapadukone… but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!!

Happy Birthday my friend @Atlee_dir!

Thank u for this #Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling!#Faraatta (Hindi), #Pattasa (Tamil),#Galatta… pic.twitter.com/qb4IsEcV9u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 21, 2023

The release of ‘Farrata’ marks another milestone in the journey of ‘Jawan’. As fans celebrate Atlee’s birthday with this special release, they are also treated to the magical chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. With its captivating storyline and mesmerizing music, ‘Jawan’ continues to reign over the hearts of cinema lovers.

