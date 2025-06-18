Vincencia Adusei, the visionary behind VASE Ghana Estates, is empowering Ghana’s diaspora to shape their homeland’s future through a transformative real estate project and an immersive cultural tour. The flagship Dichemso Vista, a 60-unit condominium development in Kumasi, and a 14-day guided tour from December 22, 2025, to January 2, 2026, offer unique opportunities for Ghanaians abroad to invest in Ghana’s growth and reconnect with their heritage. Adusei’s journey, celebrated in a CT Mirror feature titled “She didn’t want to be in construction. But then life happened,” underscores her commitment to building communities that thrive.

Dichemso Vista: A gateway to investment

Dichemso Vista, located just three minutes from the new Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi, is a modern residential haven designed for the diaspora. These 60 airport-view condominiums feature contemporary finishes, 24/7 security, and on-site management, making them ideal for living, renting, or investing. Positioned in the vibrant Ashanti region, the development offers a transparent purchase process with U.S.-based support, ensuring ease for investors abroad.

This project is a cornerstone of Adusei’s mission to empower the diaspora through real estate. By owning a piece of Dichemso Vista, Ghanaians abroad can build wealth while contributing to Kumasi’s economic growth. The development creates jobs and supports local talent, as showcased on the VASE Ghana website. Adusei’s expertise, built through managing multi-million-dollar projects at VASE Construction in the United States, guarantees a project that blends global standards with cultural significance.

Cultural tour: A journey of connection

The 14-day tour, running from December 22, 2025, to January 2, 2026, with arrivals on December 20 and 21, invites the diaspora to experience Ghana’s beauty and explore investment opportunities. Covering Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti, and Eastern regions, including Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Akosombo, the tour combines a walk-through of Dichemso Vista with cultural immersion. Participants will meet influential figures, such as the Director at the National Identification Authority, Ghanaian officials, and traditional leaders, gaining insights into business and real estate prospects.

In Greater Accra, travelers will explore the capital’s cultural diversity and historic sites. The Central Region offers poignant reflections on the trans-Atlantic slave trade, while the Ashanti Region celebrates Kente cloth weaving and Adinkra symbols. The Eastern Region promises breathtaking scenery and relaxing sightseeing. The tour includes luxury accommodations, cultural activities, domestic transportation, and travel fees, with hotel rates guaranteed through August 1, 2025. Note that roundtrip international flights and travel visas are excluded.

This journey, detailed at VASE Ghana’s tour page, is designed to inspire emotional and financial investment. By connecting participants with Ghana’s heritage and the Dichemso Vista project, Adusei encourages a sense of belonging and purpose.

Empowering a vibrant future

VASE Ghana Estates is more than a real estate venture; it’s a movement to empower investors and the diaspora. Dichemso Vista offers a tangible way to contribute to Ghana’s economy, while the cultural tour strengthens ties to its rich traditions. Together, these initiatives position Ghanaians abroad as key players in their homeland’s renaissance. Adusei’s story, available in her profile, reflects a passion for creating opportunities that resonate across borders.

Weekly live info sessions, held Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET, provide details on the tour and project. RSVP by Wednesday at [email protected] or [email protected]. The VASE Ghana team is dedicated to guiding investors every step of the way, ensuring a seamless experience.

Join the movement

VASE Ghana Estates invites the diaspora to own a piece of Ghana’s future. Dichemso Vista and the December 2025 tour are bold steps toward a connected, prosperous homeland. Discover more at VASE Ghana and join Adusei in building opportunity, one home at a time.