Vincencia Adusei, founder of VASE Ghana Estates, is helping Ghana’s diaspora build wealth and deepen cultural roots through real estate and immersive travel. Her flagship project, Dichemso Vista—a 60-unit luxury condo complex near Kumasi’s new airport—offers secure investment opportunities for those abroad. Diaspora Ghanaians who make a purchase will not only grow their portfolio but also contribute to Kumasi’s economic development, particularly through job creation. Complementing this is a 14-day cultural tour across Ghana from December 22, 2025, offering a blend of heritage experiences and real estate insight. From Accra to Cape Coast, the tour offers participants a chance to explore history, meet officials, and tour Dichemso Vista firsthand. Through this initiative, VASE Ghana Estates is inviting the diaspora to reconnect, invest, and help shape Ghana’s future.