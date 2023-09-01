Vasilisa Kaganovskaya broke her silence on Instagram and finally spoke about her decision to end the skating partnership with Valeriy Angelopol.

Valeriy and Vasilisa have been partners for a couple of years now and together the duo has managed to bag several awards. Fans loved the chemistry between them and did not hesitate to share clips of their performance on social media. The bond between the two led to several fan accounts being created on Instagram and TikTok. However, on August 31, it was confirmed that Vasilisa and Valeriy would be going their separate ways, thus ending their skating partnership.

On August 31, Vasilisa confirmed that she would no longer be performing with Valeriy. Taking to Instagram, she explained that the two had been having problems for quite some time, and on July 4th Valeriy stated he no longer wanted to train with her.

Vasilisa alleged that Valeriy stated that the reason was that he wasn’t pleased with her training. However, the two managed to bury the hatchet and get on with their training. While Vasilisa thought everything was fine, things changed a couple of days ago when Valeriy brought in a contract and stated that he wouldn’t go on with the training unless the paper was signed by September 1.

Unsatisfied with the details of the contract, Vasilisa decided to end her five-year partnership with Valeriy and thought it would be best to go their separate ways. She ended the post by thanking all the fans for their constant support.

Fans show their support

After getting an official confirmation about the split, fans were quick to comment on the situation and showed their support. One user wrote: “5 years with someone and we never truly get to know them. This is heartbreaking.”

Another added: “The fact that you’re younger and are able to be more mature in this situation says a lot about how you carry yourself.” “Vasilisa, this is heartbreaking news. But you deserve a partner who meets you in every way and chooses you each day despite outside influences and issues. You’re one of the most gifted skaters I’ve ever watched. This is only the beginning for you and what a successful journey this will lead to,” said one more.

“We stand with you, Vasilia. We love you. You’re a gem and you deserve the best,” wrote another. “I was inspired to start figure skating because of you two as a couple. I will continue figure skating because of you, Vasilisa. You will do great things, Vasilisa,” said another.

A look at the awards they have won together

In the five-year partnership that the duo has shared they have managed to win several awards. Some of these include the 2023 Russian Grand Prix Final champions, the 2021 Russian junior silver medalists, the gold medal in the 2021 JGP Slovenia, and another silver medal at the 2021 JGP Slovakia.

With the end of their partnership, Vasilisa now waits to find a new partner. Meanwhile, it is unclear if Valeriy will decide to go solo or look for another partner.