VeChain and SingularityNET team up on AI to fight climate change

Artificial intelligence firm SingularityNET and blockchain firm VeChain have become the latest firms to marry blockchain with artificial intelligence — this time, with the aim of cutting down carbon emissions.

Over the last year, the crypto industry has seen an increasing amount of collaboration between blockchain and AI technology.

On Aug. 24, VeChain — a smart contract-compatible blockchain used for supply-chain tracking — announced a strategic collaboration with the decentralized AI services-sharing platform SingularityNET.

In a joint statement, the firms said the partnership will merge VeChain’s enterprise data with SingularityNET’s advanced AI algorithms to enhance automation of manual processes and provide real-time data.

SingularityNET founder and CEO Ben Goertzel told Cointelegraph that blockchain and AI go hand-in-hand and can solve problems where traditional approaches often fail.

“The last few years have taught the world that when the right AI algorithms meet the right data on sufficient processing power, magic can happen,” said Goertzel.

Dr Ben Goertzel says an AGI deployed across millions of nodes around the world can’t be taken over by hostile, centralized forces: “Blockchain solves that problem better than it solves the problem of money,” he says. https://t.co/jPlp5BrSUY — Cointelegraph Magazine (@CointelegraphZN) May 2, 2023

Goertzel explained the partnership could, for example, allow AI to identify new ways to use VeChain’s blockchain data to optimize carbon emission output and minimize pollution.

“Achieving a sustainable and environmentally positive economy is an extremely complex problem involving coordination of a large number of different economic players,” he added.

“It’s a problem at which traditional economic mechanisms have consistently, miserably failed.”

Meanwhile, VeChain Chief Technology Officer Antonio Senatore added: “Blockchain and AI offer game-changing capabilities for industries and enterprises and are opening new avenues of operation.”

In July, Bitcoin Miner Hive Blockchain changed its name and business strategy as part of its foray into the emerging field of AI. Hive Digital Technologies CEO Aydin Kilic told Cointelegraph in August that blockchain and AI are “both pillars of Web3.”

In June, Ethereum layer-2 scaling network Polygon announced its integration of AI technology. The AI interface called Polygon Copilot will help developers obtain analytics and insights for Dapps on the network.

Dr. Daoyuan Wu, an AI researcher from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and MetaTrust affiliate, told Cointelegraph that the “inherent autonomy of AI aligns seamlessly with the decentralized and autonomous characteristics of blockchain and smart contracts,” adding:

“It holds the potential to shift the current centralized governance prevalent in the blockchain ecosystem to a truly decentralized and self-governing paradigm.”

MetaTrust Labs is working on a project called GPTScan which works as a tool that combines Generative Pre-training Transformer (GPT) and static analysis to detect logic vulnerabilities in smart contracts.

“GPTScan is the first tool of its kind that utilizes GPT to match candidate vulnerable functions based on code-level scenarios and properties,” added Dr. Daoyuan in an interview with Cointelegraph.

