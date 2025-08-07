Key specs Camera: 48MP Sony 1/2 in CMOS sensor Video resolution: 4K & 720p Frame rates: 4K, 1080p, 720p (720p stored on phone) Battery: 3500 mAh LiPo / up to 40 minutes flight Charger type: USB-C cable Modes: Camera, Normal, Sport Video transmission range: 3.72 miles Dimensions: 7.95×4.21×3.27 in / 202x107x83 mm folded / 13.8×13.8×3.27 in / 350x350x83 mm unfolded Weight: 21 oz/600 g

Many of the smaller drone manufacturers are improving the camera functionality of their beginner models to include 4K video and higher resolution photo capture. The Veeniix V11PRO follows this trend to deliver a beginner drone that can capture video in up to 4K at 30 FPS and 48MP/8K photos in JPEG format.

Beginner drones are typically sub-250g models these days, but some manufacturers continue to produce larger and more powerful models within this popular category. The Veeniix V11PRO is extremely similar to the Holy Stone HS600D, and both are perhaps two of the best beginner drones because they provide something different despite being far from perfect.

The V11PRO comes in a complete kit that includes two batteries to extend flight times. All you need is a smartphone, a microSD card for the drone and the Veeniix Fly app to get up and into the air. US pilots will also need to register the drone with the FAA because of its 21oz/600g weight, but this is a simple process.

The drone flies well and provides a range of useful features and flight modes. Image quality isn’t great overall, and there are similarly priced beginner drones with better cameras available, although these are typically sub-250g models. For a drone of a comparable size, weight and power to the V11PRO alongside a better camera, you’d have to pay double or more.

Veeniix V11PRO: Design

The Veeniix V11PRO is a mid-sized camera drone. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Folding design

Mid-range weight

Controller with info screen

The Veeniix V11PRO features a simple folding design, where the propeller arms fold out horizontally for flight and the two legs on the front propeller arms fold down. This raises the front of the drone to keep the camera and gimbal off the ground. When folded, the large propellers sit parallel to the airframe.

This is a medium-sized drone that’s 7.95 x 4.21 x 3.27-in / 202 x 107 x 83 mm when folded and 13.8 x 13.8 x 3.27-in/350 x 350 x 83mm when unfolded. It’s also reasonably hefty, weighing in at 21 oz / 600 g, but with the larger size and powerful motors comes greater power than smaller sub-250 g models.

The V11PRO is made of blue and purple plastic, so it breaks away from the traditional gray or black of most drones. This is purely aesthetic and has no bearing on performance or even visibility in the sky. Build quality is good, but the V11PRO doesn’t have the same quality feel in the hand as some other drone models from other manufacturers.

Image 1 of 5 The folding design make the V11PRO easier to transport. (Image credit: James Abbott) Night lights and a TOF sensor can be seen on the bottom of the drone. (Image credit: James Abbott) The propeller arms fold out horizontally. (Image credit: James Abbott) The smart batteries are charged via USB-C. (Image credit: James Abbott) The V11PRO Kit comes in a handy carry case. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Battery life from the 3500 mAh Li-ion batteries is claimed to provide up to 40 minutes of flight time, but during testing in UK winter temperatures around 32°F/0°C, flight times were much lower at around 25 minutes. During warmer months, these times would likely increase, but we’d be surprised if they are indeed as long as 40 minutes per battery.

The V11PRO controller is identical to the Holy Stone HS600D controller, and both appear to be modelled on the DJI RC-N2. The main differences are that the build quality is lower and there’s a basic information screen to show flight information. There’s a telescopic phone holder at the top where the phone cable can be stored, while the control sticks can be removed and stowed in rubberized compartments at the bottom of the controller.

There are seven direct access controls to make operation more convenient by providing quick access to commonly used settings and features. The controller and drone take around 30 seconds to pair and the signal that pairing is complete is that the controller ceases beeping. Also, with each flight after the drone has been switched on, you’ll be prompted to calibrate the compass but this is a quick and easy process.

Veeniix V11PRO: Functionality

Image 1 of 2 The V11PRO controller is comfortable to hold. (Image credit: James Abbott) The basic screen shows flight information. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Basic subject tracking

Return to Home

Vertical shooting is poor

In terms of features, the V11PRO is pretty basic but it does include some useful functionality that pilots can enjoy. Like most drones, the V11PRO is GPS-enabled to hold it in a hover and to make flying easier as a result of not drifting. This also allows for useful features, including Return to Home, GPS Follow and Waypoints. There’s also a built-in Remote ID for compliance with FAA rules in the US.

Return to Home can be manually initiated by the pilot and will also be enabled automatically when the signal to the controller is lost and when the battery charge is low. This is great from a safety point of view because there are times when all three types of Return to Home will be required. But with no collision avoidance, you have to take care when this feature is in action because the V11PRO can’t detect potential obstacles.

GPS Follow uses the GPS signal from your smartphone to track you, while Image Follow requires you to select a subject for tracking. Both work adequately, but they’re not the most refined application of this type of feature. Other options within the feature menu include Interest Point (orbit), Music (for adding music from the Veeniix Fly app), VR (for split-screen recording), Gesture Control, Filter, Zoom and Switch.

Switch is for vertical shooting of photos and videos, but it’s not a usable feature in reality, despite how useful it may sound. Vertical shooting behaves strangely because landscape format photos and videos are saved to the microSD card in the drone, while 720x540px video and square photos are saved to your smartphone. The camera also features a 5x digital zoom, but this is best avoided due to the loss of image quality.

Other safety features include a TOF sensor, an ultrasonic module and night navigation lights on the bottom of the drone. The TOF sensor detects the altitude of the drone during low-level flights, aids during landing and assists with positioning when a GPS signal is unavailable. The downward-facing night lights are turned on manually by pressing the shutter button on the controller for three seconds.

Veeniix V11PRO: Performance

The V11PRO camera can capture 4K video and 48MP photos. (Image credit: James Abbott)

Up to 4K 30 FPS video

Basic camera control

3-axis gimbal

The V11PRO camera houses a 48MP Sony 1/2 in. Sony CMOS sensor and a fixed f/1.8 aperture. The camera is essentially point-and-shoot, but there is control available over white balance, sharpening, contrast, saturation and exposure value.

The latter is the most useful setting because it allows you to adjust exposure quickly and easily, while a ‘Restore default setting’ button resets everything. This is undoubtedly crude, but these settings do allow for a welcome degree of control.

Image quality is best in brighter conditions like most drones, while the centre of the frame is noticeably sharper than the edges. The image quality is generally okay, but what appears to be camera shake is sometimes visible and there’s a noticeable fall-off in depth-of-field further back in the scene.

This is less noticeable in videos than in photos, and videos are much more forgiving in terms of image quality, particularly when the drone is moving. JPEG processing is also visible in photos.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott) (Image credit: James Abbott)

Photos and videos are captured both on the microSD card that’s inserted into the drone and on your smartphone in a smaller format. Photos transmitted to the phone are saved in 4K dimensions, while video is saved at 720p at 30fps. On the microSD card, photos are captured at 48MP with dimensions of 8000x6000px, while video can be captured in 4K at 30 FPS or 1080p at 60 FPS. Smooth video is captured thanks to a 3-axis mechanical gimbal and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

Please note the footage below was shot in 4K but our video player only plays in HD.

Overall, results can be inconsistent and subjects closer to the camera exhibit the most detail and clarity. It’s a fixed-focus camera, so this suggests, alongside the fall-off in depth-of-field in deeper scenes, that the lens is configured for closer subjects rather than using hyperfocal focusing to maximize sharpness throughout the scene to infinity. Image quality is vastly better than the Veeniix V11, but it remains far from perfect.

Veeniix V11PRO: Price

The Veeniix V11PRO features a simple folding design. (Image credit: James Abbott)

The Veeniix V11PRO is priced at $580/£464, which makes it as expensive as, and in some cases more expensive than, DJI and Potensic drones that are capable of producing better image quality with more camera control available.

The drones in question are typically sub-250g models, so you may decide that the more powerful V11PRO is better suited to your needs at the expense of image quality. In the kit, you get the V11PRO drone, a controller, two batteries, two USB-C cables for charging the batteries directly, a spare set of propellers and a carry case.

Should you buy the Veeniix V11PRO?

The V11PRO is easy to use and flies well. The camera is pretty much point-and-shoot, but you can make basic adjustments, so there is a degree of control available. Image quality is okay, so it’s adequate for beginners, but it wouldn’t hold up for professional drone work.

It’s also one of the larger and more powerful models in the beginner category, which may be advantageous for some pilots. Flight controls are smooth and the V11PRO offers several other features, including cruise control, waypoints, digital zoom, vertical capture and GPS subject tracking, so creative options are available.

The V11PRO is also extremely similar to the Holy Stone HS600D in terms of design and performance, although they do offer different features. Plus, the drone faces a great deal of competition with many similarly priced and less expensive drone kits available from several manufacturers.

If this drone isn’t for you

The Holy Stone HS900 is the best drone Holy Stone has produced to date, with excellent flight capabilities, a great camera, lots of features and it weighs less than 250g.

The DJI Mini 4K is DJI’s most inexpensive drone that’s capable of capturing 4K video. Image quality is impressive and the Mini 4K flies well and is a great option for beginners on a budget.

The Potensic Atom is a sub-250g drone capable of capturing 4K video and photos in JPEG and Raw format. Image quality is superior and it’s also less expensive than the V11PRO for the kit.

