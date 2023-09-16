Veeze has made a huge step toward being in full control of his music career by partnering with Warner Records for his new label, and released his upcoming tour dates along with a new video for his single, ‘Safe 2.’

The Detroit lyricist launched his imprint Navy Wavy through Warner Records with his manager Terrence “Snake” Hawkins, and it was their partnership that caught the attention of Warner’s CEO and Co-Chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck.

“What Veeze and Snake have built independently is nothing short of spectacular,” Schuck said via press release. “Veeze is joining the Warner family with commercial success, real fandom, and incredible momentum, and we look forward to now adding our own expertise to make Veeze one of the most important artists in music.”

He continued: “The relationship between Gee Roberson and Jean Nelson of Blueprint – who were instrumental in bringing Veeze into Warner — Snake, and myself goes back over 20 years, so it’s a real full circle moment for us all to now be back in business together.

“Tom Corson and I are over the moon that Veeze decided to join the Warner family. Now if only he will give us some golf tips.”

Veeze himself mentioned how influential golf was in persuading him to secure the new opportunity, saying: “Going golfing with Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson really persuaded me to do the partnership. Those guys are first-class gentlemen and I can see myself learning a lot from them.”

Finally, Hawkins shared his perspective, being that he’s a longtime music executive in the record business.

“Veeze is the definition of how being resilient, teachable, loyal, as well as remaining true to yourself, can ultimately change your life for the better,” he said in the release. “This partnership will open doors not only for Veeze to grow as an iconic artist, but also pave the way for his Navy Wavy imprint.”

He added: “We are very excited about our partnership with Warner Records. We appreciate the efforts of Aaron Bay-Schuck, Tom Corson, Gee Roberson, Jean Nelson, Steven ‘Steve–O’ Carless, Miles Gersh, Uwonda Carter-Scott and Julian Petty in getting this done, and know that together we will change the wave of music, deal structures, and the art of collaborations.”

Along with the label, Veeze announced he’ll be heading out on his first headlining tour in early October, with support coming from Talibando. The Ganger Tour will see him make stops in New York, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago and more.

Veeze has already sold out shows in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Detroit.

The “Choppas in Hawaii” rapper also dropped a new video for his soulful trap-fused single, “Safe 2.” The visual finds Veeze walking around an unknown subway terminal and subway while appearing to ponder on the decisions that he’s made as a successful rapper so far.

“Young n-gga came a long way, made a hundred K, blew it all, make it all back in one day/ Pain from the words that I say, know it sound strange, but I make the best out it every day/ Hope you got somethin’ in your safe ’cause it ain’t safe (Yeah, yeah)/ Hope you got somethin’ in your safe ’cause it ain’t safe (I got somethin’ in mine),” he raps over the mellow production.

Veeze has been one of Detroit’s premier artists over the last few years. He came into mainstream prominence with the release of his 2020 track, “Law N Order,” and has done music with other Motown rap superstars such as Babyface Ray, and 42 Dugg. He’s also garnered co-signs from Drake and Lil Baby.

Check out the video for “Safe 2” below: