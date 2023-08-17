If someone had asked me to visit a Japanese restaurant for a vegan meal, I wouldn’t even have considered it, but a trusted industry friend suggested trying the new vegan ramen at Kuuraku. Curiosity got the better of me.

During a vibrant afternoon lunch, we strolled into the bustling kitchen on the ground floor before ascending to the first floor. There, we slipped off our shoes and settled onto low-ceiling, bench seating, legs dangling uncomfortably and without a back support. This type of seating, common in Japan but unfamiliar to many Indians, posed quite a challenge, but I was there for the food, not the seating.

Our culinary journey commenced with Agebitashi, a soup featuring deep-fried seasonal vegetables immersed in dashi stock. The inclusion of okra, radish, and brinjal made for a delightful medley. The grated daikon radish added a flavorful dimension that pleasantly surprised me.

Following that, the vegetarian gyoza arrived. Filled with mushrooms, tofu, and glass noodles, and accompanied by a drizzle of chili oil sauce, it proved so satisfying that I never once longed for non-vegetarian fare.

The climax of the meal was, of course, the Vegan Ramen. Crafted from vegetable stock and enriched with almond and soy milk for creaminess, the initial bites seemed a tad bland, especially after the spiciness of the gyoza. However, my taste buds adjusted swiftly. The broth was velvety and inviting, yet I found the noodle-to-broth ratio a bit excessive. Regrettably, a significant portion of noodles remained untouched at the end.

All in all, this dining experience widens the range of options for my vegetarian family to join me on outings. Nonetheless, I do hope for more comfortable seating arrangements in the future.

Address:

Global Foyer Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon