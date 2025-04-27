Vancouver police say several people have been killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd at a street festival Saturday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was taking place.

Police said the driver is in custody.

In a post on X, the Vancouver Police Department said more information would be released as the investigation unfolds.

A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/Iqh5AK5Au3 —@VancouverPD

Earlier, videos posted on social media showed emergency crews rushing to the scene, with several people lying on the ground — some appearing injured.

CBC News has reached out to Vancouver police for further details.

Vancouver police say the driver is in custody. (Liam Britten/CBC)

More to come.