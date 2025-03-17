(Reuters) – Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA has put together three operational scenarios as part of plan to continue producing and exporting heavy oil at the largest joint venture with Chevron in the country once a license to the U.S. major expires next month, according to a company document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The Venezuelan firm plans to produce between 105,000 and 138,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Hamaca heavy crude, with a portion of the output sent to domestic refineries and another exported to other markets than the U.S., the document says.

