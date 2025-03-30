Only 200 guests and gondolas to spare – Venice authorities moved on Saturday to dampen speculation about the coming wedding of Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, promising no disruption.

The tech billionaire and his fiancée, journalist Lauren Sanchez, are tying the knot at the end of June, a decade after the Italian watery city hosted the star-studded nuptials of Hollywood actor George Clooney and lawyer Amal Alamuddin.

One Italian newspaper said the Bezos wedding would be “three non-stop days of parties with 250 guests every night” – with US President Donald Trump potentially among them.

Reports suggest organisers have already booked five hotels alongside almost an entire fleet of water taxis, as well as a mooring for Bezos’s mega-yacht.

But Venice authorities on Saturday issued a statement rejecting the “fake news” surrounding the affair, denying suggestions that Bezos would effectively buy up parts of the Unesco World Heritage site for the duration.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the municipality said.

“Only 200 guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors.”