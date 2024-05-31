Alongside the new gameplay details, the game is now also confirmed to be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S alongside the previously confirmed PC platform. Developer NetEase is also planning a closed beta for the game in July. PlayStation beta testers will have exclusive access to Spider-Man’s Scarlet Spider cosmetic skin.
