During Sony’s PlayStation State of Play, new gameplay and details were shared for Marvel Rivals. For the uninitiated. Marvel Rivals is a superhero (specifically Marvel superhero) team-based PVP shooter inspired by games like Overwatch. The footage, seen below, reveals Venom and Adam Warlock are coming to the game. The footage also shows a new location – the Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands map.

Alongside the new gameplay details, the game is now also confirmed to be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S alongside the previously confirmed PC platform. Developer NetEase is also planning a closed beta for the game in July. PlayStation beta testers will have exclusive access to Spider-Man’s Scarlet Spider cosmetic skin.

For more on Marvel Rivals, you can see the announcement trailer and the so-far-confirmed roster for the game here.