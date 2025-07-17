ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka stocks closed marginally down after a volatile session with heavy selling in early trade amid profit taking by some investors, brokers said.

Colombo’s broader All Share Price index (ASPI) declined 0.04 percent, or 8.11 points, to 18,876.85, on Thursday after falling almost 200 points at one time; while the S & P SL20 index of more liquid stocks, fell 0.69 percent, or 39.19 points, to close at 5,628.93.

Turnover dipped to 6.8 billion rupees; while the share volume was 358,067,095.

John Keells Holdings ended 0.30 rupees lower at 25.30; Commercial Bank, fell 2.00 rupees to 170.00; Melstacorp, ended 1.75 rupees weaker at 149.50; Sampath Bank, declined 1.00 rupees to 138.50; and NDB, dropped 1.25 rupees to close at 124.50 weighed down the ASPI.

The most active volumes were seen Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) at 61,405,579 (turnover 18,522,700.30 rupees), National Lanka Finance at 30,149,195 (turnover 3,016,472.60 rupees), Jetwing Symphony at 29,293,966 (turnover 397,385,648.30 rupees), Beruwala Resorts at 28,902,633 (turnover 124,520,336.50 rupees) and John Keells Hotels at 26,523,807 (turnover 561,029,213.50 rupees)

Sri Lanka’s IOC profits fell 38 percent to 2.3 billion rupees in the June 2025 quarter from a year ago, companies interim account show.

