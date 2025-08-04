Watch as the two brightest planets appear close together in the morning sky.

The planets Venus and Jupiter make an exciting pair to watch from August 6th to the 16th.

Credit: M. Bakich/TheSKY software

In this episode,

Astronomy

magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out on the morning of August 13 to see the bright planets Venus and Jupiter close together low in the eastern sky. This dramatic duo are both in the constellation Gemini the Twins, and its beautiful stars make this a scene that you don’t want to miss. Good luck!