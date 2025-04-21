The photographer took this image of Venus at dawn at

Sidling Hill, Maryland, November 23, 2015.

credit: John Chumack

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out before sunrise and view brilliant Venus. The planet, which is only outshone by the Sun or the Moon, will lie low in the eastern sky. It will rise and hour or so before the Sun. Even as morning twilight begins to brighten the sky, you’ll be able to follow Venus nearly until sunrise. Good luck!