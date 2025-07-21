Venus Williams is back on the tennis court for the first time in over a year, making a surprise return at the DC Open. Speaking ahead of the tournament, the 45-year-old seven-time singles Grand Slam champion expressed joy at competing again and shared that the only thing that would make her return more special is if her sister Serena were by her side.

“We always did everything together, so of course I miss her,” Venus said, referencing a recent video of Serena casually hitting balls.

Serena, 43, hasn’t played since the 2022 US Open, where she announced she was ‘evolving’ away from tennis. Venus revealed that during a recent practice session, Serena unexpectedly joined in for 15–20 minutes, still striking the ball cleanly. “You can’t teach that kind of talent,” she said.

“I don’t know what she’s going to do. I don’t ask those questions,” Venus said a day before the hard-court tournament begins in Washington.

Venus, who last competed at the 2024 Miami Open, had been listed as ‘inactive’ by the WTA. Her entry into the DC Open came via a wild card, surprising many. Tournament chairman Mark Ein quickly welcomed her return, calling Venus ‘an icon’ both on and off the court.Reflecting on her time away, Venus said she missed the adrenaline and the joy of competing. When asked why she chose to return, her answer was simple: “Why not?”While she hasn’t committed to playing beyond this tournament, Venus hinted at the possibility. “I’m just here for now, and who knows?” Venus said.

“I definitely feel I’ll play well. I’m still the same player. I’m a big hitter. This is my brand,” she declared, embracing the challenge of her latest comeback.

